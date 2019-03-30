Russian Female Teachers Stage Online Bikini Flash Mob (PHOTOS)

The flash mob was triggered by the resignation of a teacher whose swimsuit photo on Instagram was apparently deemed inappropriate by her school’s administration.

A number of Russian teachers took part in a social media flash mob in response to one of their female colleagues reportedly losing her job over a photograph.

According to Russian media reports, the teacher was sacked after she posted on Instagram a picture of herself dressed in a one-piece swimsuit, which her school’s principal apparently deemed inappropriate.

In order to express their outrage against this development, many teachers posted on their social media pages photos of themselves clad in swimsuits or underwear, using hashtag #учителятожелюди (#TeachersAreHumanToo).