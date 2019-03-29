Two Tu-160 Bombers Perform 13-Hour Flight Over Barents, North Seas - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have carried out a routine patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North seas, the Russian Defence Ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighter jets, and spent over 13 hours airborne. The aircraft performed aerial refueling.

"At certain stages of the flight, the Russian aircraft were shadowed by F-16 fighters of the Danish Air Force and a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet of the British Royal Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

The UK Ministry of Defence earlier reported that the RAF worked closely with NATO partners to monitor two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack bombers in the international airspace to ensure that they did not enter UK sovereign airspace.