Medvedev on Russian Internet Law: We Won't Impose Such Restrictions as China

"Of course, we will not have such regulation as in China. I will even say more — even in China this regulation often does not bring, perhaps, the results to which it was originally oriented. Moreover, we do not strive for such regulation, no firewall appears here", Medvedev said live on the VKontakte social network.
READ MORE: West's Demonization of Russia Spawns Global Internet Censorship — Scholar
Medvedev addressed a draft law, adopted by Russian lower chamber in the first reading in February. The legislation seeks to protect the smooth operation of the Russian segment of the global network in case it is threatened from abroad, to the parliament.
The initiative came as a response to the aggressive nature of the US National Cyber Strategy, adopted last September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)