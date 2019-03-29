Medvedev on Russian Internet Law: We Won't Impose Such Restrictions as China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, speaking about the law on the protection of the Russian Internet, said Friday Russia would not impose such restrictions as China.

"Of course, we will not have such regulation as in China. I will even say more — even in China this regulation often does not bring, perhaps, the results to which it was originally oriented. Moreover, we do not strive for such regulation, no firewall appears here", Medvedev said live on the VKontakte social network.

Medvedev addressed a draft law, adopted by Russian lower chamber in the first reading in February. The legislation seeks to protect the smooth operation of the Russian segment of the global network in case it is threatened from abroad, to the parliament.

The initiative came as a response to the aggressive nature of the US National Cyber Strategy, adopted last September.

The Chinese government has set up the so-called Great Firewall of China, a combination of legislative and technological measures aimed at ensuring control over the Internet in the country. The Great Firewall, which is a reference to a system that helps to protect networks from unwanted influence by unauthorised users, is used to block certain foreign websites and applications.