Russian Lawmaker Proposes to Probe Possible US Impact on Russian Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Vitaly Milonov, a member of the Russian State Parliament’s international affairs committee, has proposed to create a special panel to investigate the possible influence of US intelligence services and government agencies on election processes in Russia.

"Given the political situation, it would be a logical step to set up a parliamentary commission in the State Duma to investigate the influence of US intelligence services and official state bodies on the electoral processes in Russia. Parliamentarians may find evidence of manipulation with the people’s votes during the 1990s, and publish the facts of attempts to interfere in the Russian elections", Milonov said in a petition to Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower chamber Viacheslav Volodin, obtained by Sputnik.

On Sunday, the US Department of Justice released a four-page summary of main conclusions of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 22-month investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential campaign. According to the document, the probe found no proof of collusion between Russia and the US President Donald Trump campaign during the 2016 election. Mueller, however, maintains that Russia had tried to interfere in the election, a claim Russia has repeatedly refuted.

Moreover, Russia has repeatedly refuted the claims of alleged meddling in US elections, saying the allegations are absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues. Trump has repeatedly referred to Mueller’s probe as a "witch hunt".

The US-based media reports have suggested, citing a senior Justice Department official, Mueller will not recommend any further indictments related to the investigation.

