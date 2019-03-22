GRAPHIC VIDEO of Lorry Rolling Over Onto Taxi, Crushing Two to Death in Moscow

Two people died in the aftermath of the incident; the driver of the lorry didn't sustain any injuries, the Moscow police told the local media.

A video showing the moment of the road accident, when a lorry loaded with dirt crashed into a taxicab in Moscow on 22 March, has emerged online via the Telegram channel Baza.

The footage displays the taxi careen across a road before the crash; it's followed by a lorry that had also lost control, which overturns and lands on the passenger vehicle, killing the two people inside.

READ MORE: Car Runs Over Group of Pedestrians in Moscow's South

Following the incident, rescue teams rushed to the site.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may not be suitable for everyone