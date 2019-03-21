WATCH Almost NAKED Man Roaming Around Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow

What happens when modern art with its performances and strange approaches meets conservative classical art? Well, sometimes the results are not too awful, but still, the collision of old and new is pretty bizarre.

An almost naked man was caught inside Russia's Tretyakov Gallery. The footage released by the media shows a man in a red g-string, whose body is covered with gold paint, walking around the facility in Moscow and looking at the famous paintings.

According to media, while the man was distracting the visitors, an accomplice managed to sneak "art pieces" he made into the museum.

Following the performance, both "artists" left from the Tretyakov Gallery unhindered.