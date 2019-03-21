WATCH Almost NAKED Man Roaming Around Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow

An almost naked man was caught inside Russia's Tretyakov Gallery. The footage released by the media shows a man in a red g-string, whose body is covered with gold paint, walking around the facility in Moscow and looking at the famous paintings.
According to media, while the man was distracting the visitors, an accomplice managed to sneak "art pieces" he made into the museum.
Following the performance, both "artists" left from the Tretyakov Gallery unhindered.
Мужчина разделся догола и прошелся по Врубелевскому залу Третьяковской галереи в Москве. На его теле краской были нарисованы знаки и символы. Сотрудники и посетители галереи потеряли дар речи от такого "искусства" и даже не смогли вызвать охрану. Позже мужчина самостоятельно вышел из здания #новости #livecorr #москва #третьяковка #третьяковскаягалерея #искусство
