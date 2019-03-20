Projects from 25 Countries to Take Part in ATOMEXPO AWARDS

The call for applications has now closed for the ATOMEXPO AWARDS. This international professional award is presented to companies/organizations for their contribution to the development and use of nuclear energy for the benefit of humankind.

The competition is held as part of the 11th ATOMEXPO International Forum, which will take place at the Main Media Centre 15-16 in Sochi on April.

This year, the number of countries participating in the competition increased to 25. Applications were received from companies from: Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Mongolia, Morocco, the Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Zambia. The competition will also feature projects carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and cross-regional projects.

There are five categories for nomination in the competition: ‘Nuclear Technologies for a Better Life' (non-energy application of nuclear technologies); 'Innovations for the Future' (the best breakthrough and innovative technological projects); 'Best Launch' (best projects in connection with the launch of national nuclear energy programmes); 'Public Communication' (the most effective communication projects); and ‘Human Capital Development' (the best projects aimed at developing human resources and staffing).

Five independent international panels comprised of global atomic industry experts will select three nominees in each category. The final meeting of the panel that will determine the winning projects is scheduled for April 14. The awards ceremony will take place on the opening day of the ATOMEXPO 2019 Forum on April 15.

The main theme of the forum this year is 'Nuclear for Better Life'. For the first time, the business programme was put together by the International Program Committee, which includes: Director-General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency William Magwood, Director General of the World Nuclear Association Agneta Rising, former Chairman of the World Association of Nuclear Operators Jacques Regaldo, and former Director-General of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency Luis Echavarri, among others.

The participants in ATOMEXPO 2019, including heads of government agencies, major companies, public organizations, and international experts, will consider such global issues as the development of carbon-free energy, a responsible approach to the environment and natural resources, green investment, and an international partnership for sustainable development. The key themes of the roundtables include the non-energy use of nuclear and radiation technologies in industry, science, medicine, and agriculture; digital solutions for infrastructure projects; knowledge management; and human capital development, among other topics.

Important documents are to be signed on the sidelines of the Forum, including agreements on strategic cooperation and partnership, commercial contracts, and project development documents. A wide range of advanced nuclear technologies as well as new products and solutions, including those not related to energy, will be presented in the 13,000 square metre exhibition area.

The platinum sponsor of the 11th ATOMEXPO 2019 International Forum is VTB Bank, and the silver sponsor is Gazprombank. The Forum venue is being provided by Rosatom State Corporation.