Register
15:42 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Commissioning of Prirazlomnaya platform rig in Murmansk

    Icelandic Companies Ready to Invest in Business in Russia – Ambassador

    © Sputnik / Vadim Zhernov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MURMANSK, Sputnik - Icelandic fish processing equipment manufacturers, ship design firms, and other companies are willing to invest in Russia and set up joint ventures, with the expectation of joining a programme to modernise the Russian fishing fleet, Iceland’s Ambassador to Russia Berglind Asgeirsdottir told reporters.

    Representatives of 13 major Icelandic companies came to Murmansk this week to participate in the 6th international conference, Fishing in the Arctic: Challenges, International Practices, Prospects, on Tuesday, March 19. According to the ambassador, they are all interested in discussing joint projects with representatives of Russian business.

    "We brought to the Murmansk Region representatives of 13 companies that are engaged in fish processing, manufacturing equipment, and designing vessels, because they see great opportunities in Murmansk. It is important for us to discuss how Russia and Iceland can cooperate in the area of renewal and development of the fishing fleet and fish processing", said Asgeirsdottir.

    READ MORE: Iceland Okays Whale Hunting Quota of 2,000 Based on Flawed Studies — Expert

    She noted that for Icelandic businesses, the Murmansk Region is, above all, an attractive fish region. Icelandic companies are already working in the area, using Icelandic fish processing equipment and implementing shipbuilding projects with designs by Icelandic consultancies.

    "Icelandic companies are already investing in Russia. We know that there is a mutual benefit. We have very ambitious plans in connection with the task set by the Russian government to upgrade the fishing fleet and the fish processing industry. These plans have breathed new life into Icelandic enterprises", the ambassador said, adding that Icelandic companies already have orders for the design of 10 modern vessels, and for the supply of fish processing equipment to the Murmansk Region and Kamchatka.

    Rare Hoodwinker Sunfish Found on California Beach
    © Photo: YouTube/ShantiUniverse
    Scientists Shocked by Huge, Strange-Looking Fish Washed Up on California Beach
    Knarr Rus CEO Jonas Tryggvason, who speaks Russian fluently, noted that his company is already operating in the Russian market. "We have huge ambitions in Russia. We are already building several vessels. The first was laid in St. Petersburg at the Severnaya shipyard — that was in November. We are planning the next ship next month, and so they will be built one after the other," the executive said.

    According to Tryggvason, his company has plans for the construction of onshore plants. One plant, Polyarnoye More, has been built in Murmansk; the other is in the pipeline. There are plans to build two more enterprises in the Russian Far East — in Shikotan and in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Russia has provided most of the investment in these enterprises, but the equipment is Icelandic. Russian specialists will work on the projects, initially under the guidance of Icelanders.

    READ MORE: Russia Built 7.6 Mln Sq. Ft. of Military Infrastructure in Arctic — Defence Min.

    "Russia is beautiful, just beautiful, and we have already understood it", said Tryggvason.

    "We are opening companies here, design firms, and in the future, there will be an expansion in the production of our equipment on the territory of the Russian Federation. We are selecting regions now — the Murmansk and Leningrad regions and others that offer good conditions," the businessman added.

    Related:

    Icelandic Band Hatari to Stage Political Protest at Eurovision 2019
    Iceland Okays Whale Hunting Quota of 2,000 Based on Flawed Studies - Expert
    Tags:
    business, Russia, Murmansk, Iceland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse