12:23 GMT +318 March 2019
    Karadag nature reserve in Crimea

    Long Road Home: Marking Fifth Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification With Russia

    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On 18 March, the Republic of Crimea is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its reunification with Russia.

    On 27 February 2015, the State Council of Crimea amended a Law On Holidays and Memorable Dates of the Republic of Crimea, making 18 March an official holiday to be celebrated every year as the Day of Crimea's Reunification with Russia.

    Crimea and Sevastopol became Russian regions after a referendum held on 16 March 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the vote supported reunification.

    READ MORE: EU Reaffirms Commitment to Policy of Non-Recognition of Crimean Referendum

    On 18 March 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Crimean head Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean Parliament chairman Vladimir Konstantinov and the mayor of Sevastopol, Aleksei Chalyi, signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to Russia. Under the treaty, all the residents of Crimea are recognised as citizens of Russia unless they signed an application stating that they wished to retain Ukrainian citizenship.

    Crimea, Russia
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Crimea: Mapping the Road Back to Russia
    As of today, Crimea is a rapidly developing Russian region with a fast-growing economy.

    Crimea's tax and non-tax revenues totalled 38 billion rubles ($586.7 million) in 2017, up from just 25 billion rubles in 2015. In 2018, the Republic received 40.6 billion rubles in tax and non-tax revenues. The free economic zone, which has been operating since 2015 and currently has more than 1,000 residents, significantly contributes to that growth.

    Aksyonov said that registered unemployment in the region fell to just a third of the level of early 2014, when Crimea reunified with Russia, while demand for labour among Crimean businesses has more than tripled. State support for small and medium-sized businesses has increased more than 17-fold. Nevertheless, for a number of reasons, the peninsula remains highly dependent on cash inflows from the federal centre.

    READ MORE: French Lawmaker Praises Crimea's 'Breakthrough' Since Reunification With Russia

    According to Aksyonov, since Crimea rejoined Russia, a number of key transport and energy infrastructure objects have been built there, including the Crimean Bridge, the Tavrida highway, a new passenger terminal of the Sevastopol Airport, an energy bridge and two new thermal power stations.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Palinchak
    Saakashvili Claims Poroshenko Planned to Swap Crimea for NATO Membership
    Last May, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the road section of the Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge. The Crimean Bridge is a transport route linking the Taman Peninsula located in the Russian southern Krasnodar Territory with the Crimean Peninsula.

    In February 2019, the Russian government approved a federal targeted program for the socioeconomic development of the Crimean peninsula for the period to 2022. The total amount of financing is over 309 billion rubles, including 150.5 billion rubles for 2019, 120.7 billion rubles for 2020, 26.3 billion rubles for 2021 and 12 billion rubles for 2022.

    Crimea is a popular tourist destination. A record 6.8 million people visited Crimea during the resort season in 2018, while as many as 5.2 million tourists visited the peninsula in 2017.

    READ MORE: German Lawmaker Calls for Lifting Crimea-Related Sanctions Against Russia

    Crimea's reunification with Russia is celebrated all over the country with concerts, flashmobs, festivals and other events. The main celebrations are held in Crimea and Sevastopol, where they culminate in fireworks.

    Ukraine continues to consider Crimea its own but temporarily occupied territory. Western countries have not recognized the Crimean referendum results either, introducing sanctions against Russia and the entire Crimean region.

