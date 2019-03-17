Bikini Babes and Snowy Slopes: Sexy PHOTO Highlights of Carnival Slalom in Sochi

According to the alpine carnival’s organisers, they didn’t expect so many people to be willing to brave the elements to participate in the slalom.

Dressed in swimming trunks, bikinis and various exotic outfits, some 870 participants of the Boogel Woogel Alpine Carnival in Sochi braved the chilly weather to take part in a mass slalom event.

"A real triumph of courage, frost resistance and madness occurred today right in front of our eyes", the event’s organisers said as quoted by Russian media.

© Sputnik / Artur Lebedev BoogelWoogel-2019

He also claimed that the carnival’s organizers did not expect so many people to brave the elements in order to wheeze down the snowy slopes, Boogel Woogel-style.

© Sputnik / Artur Lebedev BoogelWoogel-2019

The slalom itself was spearheaded by members of the music band performing at the carnival, who were then followed by other participants.

© Sputnik / Artur Lebedev BoogelWoogel-2019

The carnival also hosted a number of other events, including snowboarding and ski jumping, dancing competitions, among others.