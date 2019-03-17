Bikini Babes and Snowy Slopes: Sexy PHOTO Highlights of Carnival Slalom in Sochi

Dressed in swimming trunks, bikinis and various exotic outfits, some 870 participants of the Boogel Woogel Alpine Carnival in Sochi braved the chilly weather to take part in a mass slalom event.
"A real triumph of courage, frost resistance and madness occurred today right in front of our eyes", the event’s organisers said as quoted by Russian media.
He also claimed that the carnival’s organizers did not expect so many people to brave the elements in order to wheeze down the snowy slopes, Boogel Woogel-style.
The slalom itself was spearheaded by members of the music band performing at the carnival, who were then followed by other participants.
The carnival also hosted a number of other events, including snowboarding and ski jumping, dancing competitions, among others.
