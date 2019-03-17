Register
    The launch pad at the Vostochny Space Center

    Vostochny Cosmodrome Ready for Space Launches - Insurance Company

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    MOSCOW(Sputnik) - The route for the launching of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets was opened at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, which can be used for the launching of manned and cargo spacecraft into the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a document of AlfaStrakhovanie insurance company obtained by Sputnik.

    Until now, rocket carriers heading to the ISS have been launched only from the Baikonur space center. It is now necessary to upgrade the technical and launch facilities of the spaceport in order to launch spacecraft from the Vostochny Cosmodrome to the ISS.

    According to the document, the route is open for launching Soyuz-2 launch vehicles into orbit with an inclination of 51 degrees to the equator, which is used by the ISS. Another route for launching Glonas navigation satellites using Soyuz-2 carrier rockets has been opened with the inclination of 64 degrees to the equator, the company added.

    SpaceX Crew Dragon
    CC0
    NASA, Roscosmos Reach Consensus on Upcoming Crew Dragon Unmanned Flight to ISS
    The Vostochny Сosmodrome has been under construction since 2012. The cosmodrome is one of the most expensive spaceports in the world with an estimated price of $7.5 billion. A total of four launches have been carried out from the cosmodrome since it was put into operation.

    The next launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome is reportedly scheduled for this summer. A Russian space industry source has told Sputnik that the carrier rocket would deliver hydrometeorological satellite Meteor-M No.2-2. into the orbit.

    In August 2018, it was reported that the launch of Russian Meteor-M No.2-2 satellite would take place in either the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019. Initially, it was scheduled for late 2018, but was postponed due to a delay in manufacturing and testing of the spacecraft.

