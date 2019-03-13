Register
04:06 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison

    Simonyan Deflects Pompeo's Claim Alleging RT Role in Venezuela to New York Times

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (377)
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan readdressed Tuesday to The New York Times claim made by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo about Russia allegedly using both media outlets as a means to divert attention from the crisis in Venezuela.

    "The US state secretary claims that Russia is using its state-sponsored 'disinformation outlets' such as RT and Sputnik to distract attention from a humanitarian catastrophe created by the 'Maduro regime' in Venezuela. He said this after New York Times wrote that humanitarian aid trucks were set on fire not by Maduro but the opposition supported by the US authorities. The thing our RT and Sputnik have long been telling about. It goes without saying we are [behind the situation with] Venezuela. But are we [behind the situation with New York] Times, too?" Simonyan wrote sarcastically on Telegram.

    READ MORE: ‘Credibility of US Imperial Blackmail’ Hangs on Success of Venezuela Policy

    On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to force US-sponsored aid into Venezuela through its borders with Colombia and Brazil, both of which support the opposition.

    The failed attempt sparked clashes between Venezuelan officers, who prevented trucks from crossing the country's border without permission, and pro-aid protesters.

    An oil pumpjack painted with the colors of the Venezuelan flag is seen in Lagunillas, Venezuela January 29, 2019
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia
    Venezuela's Oil Output 'Severely' Decreased Amid Massive Blackout, US Media Claims
    President Nicholas Maduro denounced the unauthorized aid delivery as part of Washington's attempts to intervene in Venezuela and oust him from power.

    Several aid trucks were set on fire during the clashes, with the opposition blaming the Venezuelan government.

    However, New York Times reported last week an opposition protester in Venezuela could be responsible for setting the convoy of humanitarian aid on fire.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Gives US Diplomats 72 Hours to Leave the Country

    Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A power outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common. Crowds of commuters in capital city Caracas were walking home after metro service ground to a halt and traffic snarled as cars struggled to navigate intersections where stoplights were out.
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    Maduro: Trump is Responsible for High-Tech Cyberattack on Venezuela's Electricity System
    The newspaper obtained footage showing a reconstruction of the incident and suggesting that an anti-government protester threw a Molotov cocktail that "accidentally" ignited the truck carrying assistance.

    In January, after the United States immediately recognized Guaido, Washington seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets, and threatened to use military action against Maduro's government. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    READ MORE: Treasury: US Targets Russian Bank in Venezuela Sanctions for Alleged PDVSA Links

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (377)

    Related:

    ‘Credibility of US Imperial Blackmail’ Hangs on Success of Venezuela Policy
    US to Hold Venezuela's Military Responsible for Protecting Citizens - Bolton
    US to Impose ‘Significant’ Sanctions on Venezuela in Coming Days - Abrams
    'India Likely to Circumvent US Sanctions on Venezuela' – Professor
    European Parliament Holds Plenary Session on Venezuela Crisis (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    claims, provocation, humanitarian aid, RT, The New York Times, Mike Pompeo, Margarita Simonyan, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse