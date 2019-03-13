Simonyan Deflects Pompeo's Claim Alleging RT Role in Venezuela to New York Times

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan readdressed Tuesday to The New York Times claim made by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo about Russia allegedly using both media outlets as a means to divert attention from the crisis in Venezuela.

"The US state secretary claims that Russia is using its state-sponsored 'disinformation outlets' such as RT and Sputnik to distract attention from a humanitarian catastrophe created by the 'Maduro regime' in Venezuela. He said this after New York Times wrote that humanitarian aid trucks were set on fire not by Maduro but the opposition supported by the US authorities. The thing our RT and Sputnik have long been telling about. It goes without saying we are [behind the situation with] Venezuela. But are we [behind the situation with New York] Times, too?" Simonyan wrote sarcastically on Telegram.

On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to force US-sponsored aid into Venezuela through its borders with Colombia and Brazil, both of which support the opposition.

The failed attempt sparked clashes between Venezuelan officers, who prevented trucks from crossing the country's border without permission, and pro-aid protesters.

President Nicholas Maduro denounced the unauthorized aid delivery as part of Washington's attempts to intervene in Venezuela and oust him from power.

Several aid trucks were set on fire during the clashes, with the opposition blaming the Venezuelan government.

However, New York Times reported last week an opposition protester in Venezuela could be responsible for setting the convoy of humanitarian aid on fire.

The newspaper obtained footage showing a reconstruction of the incident and suggesting that an anti-government protester threw a Molotov cocktail that "accidentally" ignited the truck carrying assistance.

In January, after the United States immediately recognized Guaido, Washington seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets, and threatened to use military action against Maduro's government. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

