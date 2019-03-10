Six Crimean Cities Among Top Vacation Spots for Russians in 2019 – Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – Six Crimean cities are among the top 10 most popular holiday destinations for Russians in 2019, Crimean Minister of Resorts and Tourism Vadim Volchenko told Sputnik.

"Six cities of Crimea have ended up in the top 10 most popular holiday destinations for Russians in 2019: Yalta, Yevpatoriya, Feodosia, Alushta, Sudak, and Sevastopol", Volchenko said.

He noted that at the moment, Crimea was the leader among all Russian tourist destinations in terms of early flight bookings for the summer of 2019, adding that their volume had increased by 37 percent compared to the same period last year.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favour of the move in a referendum.

This reunification has not been recognised by Ukraine or Western states, which subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.