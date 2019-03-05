Russia Registered 3Mln Cyberattacks Launched From US Territory

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia has registered 3 million cyberattacks launched from US territory, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"We fixed 3 million attacks on Russian IP addresses from the territory of the United States," Antonov said during remarks at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC.

Previously, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster at the Munich Security Conference announced that the US is ready to begin a dialogue with Russia on cybersecurity, "if Russia is serious about stopping this kind of espionage".

The cooperation on cybersecurity between Russia and the United States was actively developing in the period from 2009 to 2013. However, since 2014, the cooperation has been suspended, due to the Ukrainian crisis, with alleged Russian interference in this conflict and Crimea's reunification with Russia.