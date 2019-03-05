Russia Refuses to Recognize DPRK as Nuclear State, Ready to Help US Reach Deal

"We will never recognize North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. We would like to see it as a non-nuclear state," Antonov said in remarks at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC.
The two-day US-DPRK summit ended abruptly on Thursday last week. US President Donald Trump said he had to walk away because North Korea wanted all sanctions lifted prior to the promised complete denuclearization.
The two leaders have repeatedly said they expected the talks in Hanoi to bring good results. However, the sides failed to agree on concessions in order to reach a deal.
