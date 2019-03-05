Russia Refuses to Recognize DPRK as Nuclear State, Ready to Help US Reach Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will never recognize North Korea as nuclear state and is ready to cooperate with the United States to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"We will never recognize North Korea as a nuclear weapons state. We would like to see it as a non-nuclear state," Antonov said in remarks at the Stimson Center in Washington, DC.

Antonov also confirmed that Russia is ready to cooperate with the United States on the North Korea issue.

The two-day US-DPRK summit ended abruptly on Thursday last week. US President Donald Trump said he had to walk away because North Korea wanted all sanctions lifted prior to the promised complete denuclearization.

The two leaders have repeatedly said they expected the talks in Hanoi to bring good results. However, the sides failed to agree on concessions in order to reach a deal.