Rosatom Ready to Ensure Bulgaria's NPP Construction Within Short Time - Moscow

"Rosatom has declared its readiness to take part in the implementation of this project. Today we see the constructive attitude of the current Bulgarian government, which intends to give a ‘restart’ to the construction of the Belene NPP. The Russian company is ready to participate in competitive procedures on an equal basis with other companies," Prikhodko told reporters.
He noted that Russian reactors met the highest safety requirements.
"Once the necessary decisions are made in Sofia, it will be possible to start substantive consultations, including on a financial and economic model of the project and possible forms of its support", he said.
The International Court of Arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in June 2016 that Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEK) had to pay some $637 million to Russia. The Bulgarian side paid its debt to Rosatom's subsidiary in December 2016.
In October 2018, it was reported that Sofia would announce a new tender for the NPP construction in 2019.
