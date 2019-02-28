Register
13:26 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodriguez during a meeting in Moscow, Feb. 6, 2017

    Putin Does Not Plan to Meet With Venezuelan Vice President in Moscow - Kremlin

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to meet with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is arriving in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    Asked whether Putin will meet with Rodriguez, Peskov said: "No, there is no such meeting."

    “You know that Foreign Minister Lavrov said that he had such a meeting scheduled,” he said.

    READ MORE: Russia Introduces Venezuela Resolution at UN Security Council

    Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Rodriguez were scheduled for March 1.

    On US Initiative to Disclose Putin's Income

    Peskov dismissed new US bipartisan bill seeking to reveal the income and assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that the initiative could not be treated seriously.

    "It hardly deserves serious attention. [The bill] is just one of those russophobic efforts which we have learned to treat with irony," the spokesman said.

    Several US lawmakers introduced to the House of Representatives on Wednesday a bill requiring the US intelligence to provide Congress with the information on Putin's assets as well as wealth considered to be under his control.

    On Possible US Sanctions

    Russia took all measures to hedge risks from unpredictable US sanctions in advance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "We have been saying for a long time already that all measures to hedge risks of further, unpredictable, unfriendly actions on the part of the United States were taken by our government in advance, therefore, all preventive measures have already been implemented. So, here, in this case, there should not be any concerns about the stability of the banking system," Peskov told reporters.

    On N Korea-US Negotiating Process

    The Kremlin considers it positive that the negotiation process of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been interrupted, but believes the sides have not yet reached any tangible agreements, Peskov said Thursday.

    "The Kremlin did not have the opportunity to follow the talks of Trump and Kim Jong-un. They took place in a closed format — this is the first. From what we see from official statements, from statements by President Trump himself, other high-ranking representatives of the White House, so far, we understand that the negotiation process has not been interrupted, which is certainly positive. But, at the same time, no tangible agreements have been reached," Peskov told reporters.

    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump walk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    N Korea Was Ready to Denuclearise Some Areas, But US Was Not Ready to Lift Sanctions in Exchange
    He said, the Kremlin did not know details of North Korea's position on the nuclear program at the Hanoi summit, and was unaware of whether US representatives conveyed it precisely.

    Peskov said there was a feeling that the practice of small reciprocal steps did not work.

    "Every step should have behind it certain manifestations of flexibility, certain concessions and certain small agreements. It is impossible to immediately seek a quick solution to such a complex problem," Peskov said.

    The White House said earlier in the day Trump and Kim had not reached an agreement during the summit in Hanoi on February 27-28, but had a constructive meeting.

    Related:

    'If Allowed, North Korea Could Stand to Profit Enormously' - Scholar
    Morales Wonders Why US Seeks Dialogue With North Korea But Not Venezuela
    Maduro Thanks Russia for Medicine Supplies to Venezuela
    Tags:
    negotiating process, income, meeting, Delcy Rodriguez, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse