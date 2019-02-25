Kremlin on Reports About Zircon: Russia Doesn't Interfere in TV Editorial Policy

Following a recent warning by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Zircon missiles could be used against the US if Washington deploys its missiles in Europe, TV channel Russia-1 published a list of possible sites that could be targeted in case of aggression.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the recent publication by a Russian media outlet of a list of alleged targets for Zircon missiles. He pointed out that Vladimir Putin never specified which sites would be targeted in the event Washington deploys short and intermediate range missiles close to Russia's borders.

"What the president spoke about is that in the event Russia will be threatened […] it will have to act reciprocally and target our missiles not just at launchers, but also at the territories, where the decision making centres are situated. He never named any specific geographical locations", Peskov said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW