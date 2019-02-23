Russian Experts on Board US Plane Monitor Compliance of Observation Flight Terms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US observation aircraft Boeing OC-135B should fly over the territory of Russia from February 18 to February 23 from the Khabarovsk's Noviy ("New") airfield in compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"From February 18 to 23, as part of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, the US mission will carry out an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on the US observation plane OC-135B from the Khabarovsk (Noviy) airfield," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian experts on board the US aircraft will monitor the strict observance of the agreed flight parameters and the application of monitoring equipment stipulated by the treaty, it added.

The OC-135B observation aircraft is not intended for use of any weapons, and the observation equipment installed on it passed international expertise, in which Russian specialists took part, which rules out the use of technical means not covered by the agreement, the ministry said.