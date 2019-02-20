Netanyahu Delays Visit to Russia Over Domestic Issues - Kremlin Aide

"Yes, due to domestic political reasons. They have [preparations] for elections, so the visit has been postponed for several days," Ushakov said.
The Kremlin press service announced earlier that Netanyahu would visit Russia on Thursday to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade cooperation and the situation in the Middle East, including Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.
