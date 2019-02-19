Show Me Your Peninsula: US Spy Plane Surveys Crimean Coast - Reports

The US Air Force aircraft conducted reconnaissance near the coast of the Russia's Crimean peninsula, according to the monitoring resource PlaneRadar.

The Boeing RC-135V reconnaissance plane with the tail number 64-14846 and the call sign MITE21 took off from the Saya Bay air base in Greece at 08:35 Moscow time. At 08:45 Moscow time, the Boeing arrived in the Black Sea, and then proceeded to conduct a reconnaissance flight near the coast of Crimea.

It flew around the borders of the peninsula several times, then returned to its home airfield. The RC-135V cruised in the specified area for about three hours.

Recently, the activity of foreign reconnaissance aircraft, particularly US planes, has increased at the Russian borders. Last week, two United States Air Force aircraft were spotted near the Crimean peninsula: the radio reconnaissance RC-135V plane and a RQ-4B-30 Global Hawk drone.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those participating in the referendum voted for the reunification.