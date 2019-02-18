Danish Jehovah's Witness Convicted in Russia of Extremism Appeals Sentence

YAROSLAVL (Russia) (Sputnik) - The Danish national's lawyer told Sputnik on February 8, a day after Dennis Christensen was sentenced to jail time, that he would appeal the decision.

The defence team of the Danish national who has been recently given six years in prison by a Russian court for being a community leader of Jehovah's Witnesses sect, which is banned in Russia as an extremist group, has appealed the sentence, a spokeswoman for the court told Sputnik on Monday.

The court has ruled that Christensen, who was detained in May 2017, was guilty of extremism as he continued to lead a community of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Russian city of Oryol, despite the fact that the country's Supreme Court labelled the religious group as an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia in April that same year.