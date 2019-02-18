Defences of Baring Vostok Founder, Partner of Finance Firm Appeal Their Arrest

US national Michael Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok Capital Partners and Industry Partner for the financial industry sector Phillipe Delpal, as well as four other people, were detained in Moscow over suspected large-scale fraud.

The defenсe of investment company Baring Vostok founder and member of Vostochny Bank board of directors Michael Calvey has appealed his arrest, lawyer Dmitry Kletochkin told Sputnik on Monday, adding that "the court accepted the appeal.”

At the same time, the defence of French national Philippe Delpal, a partner in Baring Vostok investment company, has appealed his detention as well, Delpal's lawyer Varvara Knutova told Sputnik on Monday. Delpal is suspected of taking part in the theft of 2.5 billion rubles (about 37.8 million) from Russia's Vostochny Bank.

“The investigation has not proven the fact of a crime and has not proven the involvement of Philip Delpal [in the alleged theft]. What he is accused of is a crime in the sphere of entrepreneurial activity for which a preventive measure in the form of detention cannot be applied,” Knutova said.

US national Michael Calvey, the founder of Baring Vostok Capital Partners and Industry Partner for the financial industry sector Phillipe Delpal, as well as four other people, were detained in Moscow over suspected large-scale fraud, as the records of a Moscow court say. The list of persons detained along with Calvey includes Baring Vostok's Investment Director Ivan Zyuzin, Partner Vagan Abgaryan as well as two more people.

READ MORE: Moscow Court Detains Baring Vostok Founder on Suspicions of Investment Fraud

Calvey himself has linked the criminal case with his corporate conflict with other co-owner of the Vostochny Bank, Artyom Avetisyan. According to Baring Vostok, the detention of its employees was the result of a shareholder conflict around the Vostochny Bank. The US businessman believes that Avetisyan, who from his point of view initiated his legal prosecution, is afraid of information that may be disclosed by Calvey.

READ MORE: Moscow Court Rules to Arrest US Businessman for 2 Months in $37Mln Fraud Case