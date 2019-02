A month after the feast of Epiphany, which sees Orthodox Christians brave the cold and take the plunge outdoors, some Russians are still eager to go for an icy dip in one of Russia's frozen lakes.

A video has emerged of daring women braving icy waters in Russia's Far East.

The girls enjoyed a dip into the shallow waters of a chilling lake wearing bikinis — perhaps for ethical reasons rather than health concerns.

After taking an icy bath, the girls did some exercises to warm up, eagerly dancing and posing in front of the camera.

At least they had their gloves on.