About 100 Monuments to Soviet Soldiers Removed in Poland Since 2014 – Envoy

"According to our data, [the Polish authorities] have dismantled about 100 monuments since 2014", the ambassador said, adding that more than 100 monuments to Soviet soldiers remain in Poland.
Andreev reaffirmed the Russian government's position that monuments to Soviet soldiers should not be removed.
"It makes sense for a monument to be erected at the site of an event, at the place where the feat was accomplished, where people sacrificed their lives", the diplomat said.
In 2017, Poland passed a so-called de-communisation law, which opened the path to dismantling Soviet army monuments in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov views the step as the launch of an anti-Russian campaign in the country, adding that Warsaw has blamed every possible problem on Moscow.