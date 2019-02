A partial collapse a five-storey structure at St Petersburg's ITMO University in Russia has not left anyone dead or seriously injured, a representative of the district administration told Sputnik on Saturday.

Russia's 5 Channel has posted footage showing the interior of the building the moment when the ceiling fell in on social media. The video shows cracks appearing on the walls and the ceiling of the facility's corridors mere moments before the structure collapsed.

The incident resulted in the evacuation of 81 students from the building. A representative of the district administration specified that 26 people "came out on their own, and the remaining are now being taken out by rescuers".