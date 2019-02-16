Over 20 Feared Trapped as 3 Floors of St Petersburg University Building Collapse

According to Russian emergency services, over 60 people were evacuated after an incident where the fifth to second floors collapsed.

A spokesperson for the local administration told Sputnik on Saturday that "21 people could be [under the rubble]" after multiple floors had given way in a five-storey building belonging to Saint Petersburg's ITMO University.

According to preliminary information, more than 60 people have been evacuated.

The crumbling at one of the buildings of St. Petersburg's ITMO University had started from "the collapse of the ceiling on the top floor." According to the source speaking to Sputnik, an area of 150 square metres has collapsed.

A preliminary explanation for the incident may be that it was due to repair work, the source pointed out in a comment to Sputnik, stressing that the technical requirements during refurbishment had been violated.

Currently, security services and medics have rushed to the scene, accompanied by officials from Saint Petersburg's city administration.

Photos and a video of the damaged building have been circulating online.

— Деловой Петербург (@dprunews) 16 февраля 2019 г.