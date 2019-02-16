Moscow Court Rules to Arrest US Businessman for 2 Months in $37Mln Fraud Case

MOSCOW,(Sputnik) - The Basmanny Court in Moscow decided on Saturday to place US businessman, founder of the Baring Vostok company Michael Calvey into 2-month custody in the Bank Vostochny fraud case, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The investigator's request is satisfied," judge Artur Karpov said, which means that Calvey will be jailed at least until April 13.

At the same Calvey's lawyer said that the legal defence would file an appeal to challenge the verdict.

According to the lawyer, Calvey said that his legal opponent, other co-owner of Vostochny Bank Artyom Avetisyan, and the Finvision Holdings Limited company, who are engaged in the legal dispute with Calvey in the London Court of International Arbitration, had launched procedures in Cyprus in order to prevent him from speaking in his defence.

The US businessman believes that Avetisyan, who from his point of view initiated his legal prosecution, is afraid of information that may be disclosed by Calvey.

Calvey, who was detained on Friday on suspicion of large-scale fraud, denied involvement in embezzling 2.5 billion rubles ($37.5 million) from Vostochny Bank. The list of detained persons includes along with Calvey Baring Vostok's Investment Director Ivan Zyuzin, Industry Partner for the financial industry sector Phillipe Delpal and Partner Vagan Abgaryan as well as two more people.