Putin Gets Injury During Judo Sparring With Russian Olympic Champ (VIDEO)

The sparring session that left the president slightly injured came after Putin participated in trilateral talks on Syria with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Sochi, Russia.

Beslan Mudranov, 2016 Olympic judo champion, injured Russian President Vladimir Putin's finger on Thursday when he decided to spar with the gold medalist at the Yug-Sport center in Sochi.

This happened when Putin joined the state national judo team for a training session after discussions on Syria.

Despite this incident, when speaking to reporters, Putin said that sport helped him to improve his mood and "to get real".

"It's a well known medical fact: the level of adrenaline increases in a person who practices physical exercises, so your mood improves, and you take a different look on the world around you. I can probably say that it helps you to get real", he said.

