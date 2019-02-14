Putin, Erdogan and Rouhani Hold Joint Press Conference in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold separate meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the side-lines of the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit.

Talks on Syria at the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Sochi were constructive and thorough, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We completed very thorough talks on Syria. They were held in a constructive and businesslike manner. I note that our meetings in a trilateral format have become regular. Today we held the fourth summit. Such close coordination allows us to effectively carry out work aimed at achieving long-term normalization in the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said following the summit.

"Jointly with the partners, we identified key areas for further cooperation in resolving the Syrian crisis. The agreements reached on this issue were reflected in the final joint statement," he said.

On Syrian Constitutional Committee

Russia, Iran and Turkey will assist the speedy launch of the constitutional committee in Syria, which is designed to address the fundamental aspects of the future state system in the republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday following the summit on Syria in Sochi.

"We agreed to promote by joint efforts the soonest possible launch of the constitutional committee, which is designed to address the fundamental aspects of the future state structure of the Syrian Arab Republic," Putin said after the talks.

He said Russia, Iran and Turkey had actively worked on the issue and achieved progress.

