Putin REVEALS What He May Do After His Presidential Term Expires

Russian President Vladimir Putin has jokingly suggested that he may become a professional hockey player after his presidential term ends.
"I will join a professional hockey league when I have fewer responsibilities related to my today's job," Putin said during a meeting with public figures in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
At the same time, he admitted that he is "'not exactly a puckster" because he is currently engaged in other work.
Speaking to acclaimed US filmmaker Oliver Stone in 2017, then-63-year-old Putin admitted that he began to learn to skate so as to play hockey at the age of 60.
"I could not stand on skates at all. I just could not stand. In general, it is always interesting to do something new," Putin noted.
