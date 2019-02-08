Danish Jehovah's Witness to Appeal Russia Jail Term – Lawyer

YAROSLAVL (Sputnik) - The Danish national jailed in Russia for being a community leader of the banned Jehovah's Witnesses sect will appeal the sentence, his lawyer told Sputnik on Friday.

"We will definitely file a challenge later next week. We have 10 days to appeal. We want to approach it sensibly, lay out all arguments," Anton Bogdanov said.

Dennis Christensen was given six years in a penal colony by a court in the western city of Oryol on Wednesday for leading the religious community after the local Jehovah’s Witnesses sect was outlawed as an extremist group in 2016.

The Dane was arrested almost two years ago. The Russian court ordered to give Christensen credit for time already served. His defence team insists he is not guilty of extremism.

