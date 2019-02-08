Danish Jehovah's Witness to Appeal Russia Jail Term – Lawyer

"We will definitely file a challenge later next week. We have 10 days to appeal. We want to approach it sensibly, lay out all arguments," Anton Bogdanov said.
The Dane was arrested almost two years ago. The Russian court ordered to give Christensen credit for time already served. His defence team insists he is not guilty of extremism.
