Kremlin: Jehovah's Witness From Denmark Sentenced in Russia Knowingly Defied Law

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Danish citizen Dennis Christensen, sentenced in Russia for work in the interests of Jehovah’s Witnesses, which is banned in the country as an extremist organization, was aware of the ban, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated.

"De facto aware of the ban… Mr Christensen, a Danish citizen, continued working in the interests of this organization, promoting it. In this case, we have no right to comment on the decision of the court, which ruled that the organization was extremist. We can only state that that decision was made in June 2016", Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the verdict.

According to the spokesman, the issue will remain on the agenda.

"There will be work on this issue, but we do not know yet in what way. Of course, this work will take into account the decision of the court which entered force", Peskov said.

When asked whether Jehovah's Witnesses is considered an extremist organization or a religious one from the point of view of common sense, Peskov remarked that the organization's activities were illegal.

The reporters mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin had pledged that Russia's laws that concern missionaries and their application would be analyzed. At a meeting with rights activists in December, the president said he did not fully understand why Jehovah’s Witnesses were being persecuted.

On 6 February, Christensen was sentenced to six years in prison because he remained a leader of a local community of the organization after it was officially recognized as extremist in Russia.