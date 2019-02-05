Register
16:35 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Death star, Star Wars

    Russia Not Building 'Secret Death Star-Like' Space Station – Telecom Watchdog

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Steve Rainwater / img_2635
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Earlier, Russian media reported on the alleged construction of a secretive space-based project aimed at jamming foreign satellites providing internet access.

    Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor's chief Alexander Zharov has denied rumours that Russia was building a secret space station, saying his agency has been transparent about its planned infrastructure, including a satellite monitoring station in Crimea, all along.

    Last week, Russian IT news website habr.com reported that Roskomnadzor was quietly at work building a network to help it jam SpaceX and OneWeb satellites beaming internet access down to Earth and causing headaches for Russian internet providers and security services which block sites containing illegal content. The report included photos of the construction of a satellite radio monitoring station in Crimea in December 2017.

    Responding to the claims, Zharov said that the monitoring station was real, but had no sinister purpose. "The mentioned radio monitoring station does indeed exist, and began operations all the way back in early 2018," he noted. 

    "At the moment, it's tasked with controlling the radio-electronic equipment aboard spacecraft to ensure that there is no interference, determining the coordinates of civilian satellites and monitoring the technical parameters of the radio-electronic equipment of satellite systems for satellite broadcasting," Zharov explained.

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Google Pays $7,600 Fine for Failing to Comply With Russian Law - Watchdog
    In the accompanying post on Russian social networking site VKontakte, Roskomnadzor quipped that habr.com's description of the station made it sound like it planned "to shoot down satellites belonging to Elon Musk and co. in Earth orbit with laser beams, and was not telling anyone about this."

    In a bit of added trolling, Roskomnadzor's post was accompanied by a photo of Zharov sitting at a table in front of plans of the Death Star from Star Wars.

    Roskomnadzor is the Russian federal regulatory agency responsible for monitoring Russian media and telecommunications, as well as censoring prohibited content online and in broadcast media.

    Related:

    Google Pays $7,600 Fine for Failing to Comply With Russian Law - Watchdog
    Russian Watchdog to Probe BBC for Alleged Propagation of Terrorist Ideology
    Russian Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor Launches Probe Into BBC World News in Russia
    Tags:
    watchdog, monitoring, reports, space station, satellite, Roskomnadzor, Alexander Zharov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse