Google at Request of Russian Central Bank Starts Deleting Illegal Financial Apps

"Last year, we started interacting with Apple Inc. and Google LLC: we have sent the companies letters of cooperation and a request to remove from the shops a number of applications through which the illegal Forex dealers operated in our country. They have expressed willingness to cooperate, and Google LLC has even removed two such applications. We hope that our interaction will continue,” Lyakh said.
On December 27, 2018, the Russian Central Bank revoked licenses of five Russian Forex trading companies, including Alpari Forex and Forex Club. The Bank said that its decision had been determined by "the repeated violations of the requirements of the Russian legislation on securities within one year.”
