At Least 1 Dead as Moscow 2,000 Sq M Residential Bulding Engulfed in Flames

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A residential house is burning in the center of Moscow, and the fire area is currently estimated at 2,000 square meters (6,561 square feet), the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow Department said on Monday.

Early on Monday, a fire broke out in the house located on Nikitsky Boulevard. One person died, while four people were injured, the ministry said.

Прям ща Никитский бульвар pic.twitter.com/OQUAdlo9RD — DiamondDomain (@DomainDiamond) February 4, 2019

According to the ministry, over 40 people were evacuated and rescued, including 8 children. There have been no reports on the cause of the blaze. Moscow authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.

