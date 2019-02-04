At Least 1 Dead as Moscow 2,000 Sq M Residential Bulding Engulfed in Flames

"The fire area is currently estimated at 2,000 square meters", the ministry posted on Twitter.
Early on Monday, a fire broke out in the house located on Nikitsky Boulevard. One person died, while four people were injured, the ministry said.
Прям ща Никитский бульвар pic.twitter.com/OQUAdlo9RD— DiamondDomain (@DomainDiamond) February 4, 2019
According to the ministry, over 40 people were evacuated and rescued, including 8 children. There have been no reports on the cause of the blaze. Moscow authorities have launched the investigation into the incident.
