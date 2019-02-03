Register
03 February 2019
    Lada Vesta Sport.

    They See Me Rollin': Most Expensive Lada Ever Goes on Sale in Russia

    © AvtoVaz
    Since its introduction in late 2015, the Lada Vesta lineup has staged something of a revolution in the domestic auto industry, securing a place as the number one selling car in Russia in 2018.

    The Lada Vesta Sport, the new flagship of the Vesta lineup, began sales late last week, with just over one million roubles (about $15,400 US) for the base model getting buyers a souped up engine, aggressive aerodynamic styling, improved brakes, 17-inch wheels on low profile tires, dual mufflers and a sporty suspension.

    The vehicle also includes all the creature comforts and other features modern car buyers have come to expect, including climate, cruise, and electronic stability control, heated driver's seat, multifunctional steering wheel, rain and light sensors, alarm system, and a decent audio system. A multimedia package including navigator, rearview camera and a heated windscreen tacks another 36,000 roubles ($550 US) onto the price.

    Interior of the Lada Vesta Sport Concept. Photo from the Moscow International Car Show 2018.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
    Interior of the Lada Vesta Sport Concept. Photo from the Moscow International Car Show 2018.

    AvtoVaz, the Tolyatti-based automotive company which builds Ladas, touts the Vesta Sport as a car with real racing technology packed in, with the vehicle featuring over two hundred new parts, many of them tested in competition, including the World Touring Car Championship. 

    "We created this model as the flagship car of the Lada brand," an AvtoVaz press service spokesperson told Sputnik.

    Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the Moscow International Automotive Salon 2018
      Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the Moscow International Automotive Salon 2018
      © Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
    • Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the Moscow International Automotive Salon 2018.
      Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the Moscow International Automotive Salon 2018.
      © Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
    1 / 2
    © Sputnik / Алексей Куденко
    Lada Vesta Sport Concept at the Moscow International Automotive Salon 2018

    "It combines the best technologies, including those developed by the Lada Sport division. At the same time, it remains very comfortable and safe. The Vesta Sport uses the experience gained by Lada Sport in tuning sports cars, particularly in the area of engine tuning, electronic security systems, brake systems, suspension, and ergonomics," the spokesperson added.

    A custom Vesta used by the Lada Sport Rosneft racing team at a car show. The team's drivers took part in tuning the new Vesta Sport sedan's suspension and steering.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Колчин
    A custom Vesta used by the Lada Sport Rosneft racing team at a car show. The team's drivers took part in tuning the new Vesta Sport sedan's suspension and steering.

    UAZ Patriot taking an extreme test drive through Russia's Kola Peninsula.
    © UAZ
    Upgraded UAZ Patriot SUV Takes Extreme Test Drive Across Russian Arctic (PHOTOS)
    The Vesta Sport features a souped up 1.8-liter engine and a five-speed transmission, giving it a top speed of 193 km p/h, maximum torque of 184 nm at 3,600 rpm and 0-100 km acceleration time of 9.6 seconds, not quite a Lamborghini, but bad for a budget sedan.

    AvtoVaz says it sees cars like the Volkswagen Polo GT, the Skoda Rapid Style, the Hyundai Solaris Elegance and the KIA Rio Premium Prestige as its domestic competitors. The company has not made clear if or when the Vesta Sport would be made available in foreign markets.

    The Lada Vesta Sport joins a growing family of Vesta sedans, station wagons and crossovers introduced since 2015, including the base sedan, the Vesta Cross, Vesta SW, Vesta SW Cross, and Vesta CNG. AvtoVaz is also working on the Vesta EV, an electric car with a 60kW motor and a battery capacity of 25 kilowatt-hours.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
