WATCH Passenger Plane Fail to Land Amid Treacherous Weather in Russia's Far East

A video of an airliner unsuccessfully trying to land at an airport in the north-eastern Russian city of Magadan has emerged on Russia's Channel Five news network.

The footage specifically shows the S7 Airlines plane regaining altitude after trying to touch the ground and then apparently being blown away by gusts of wind.

After a second unsuccessful landing attempt, the jet headed for the Russian Far Eastern city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where the plane safely landed and was refuelled before being dispatched to Magadan.