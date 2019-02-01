Russian Horror Story: Cannibal Faked Docs to Get Job as Doctor in Chelyabinsk

In 2000, when he was 16 years old, the man killed and butchered one of his classmates, proceeding to drink his blood as a part of a ritual. The medical commission found him clinically insane and was then sent for compulsory treatment.

Boris Kondrashin, who has been working as a therapist at a local city hospital, was arrested in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk on 1 February. The Investigation Committee said that he got the job by using false documents, including a fake medical diploma. During searches of his apartment, the police found a large amount of drugs.

From November 2018 to 14 January 2019, he was listed as a general practitioner and received patients. As soon as the probe established that all the documents were faked, he was fired and the hospital transferred all the information about him to the police.

READ MORE: 'Tired of Eating Human Flesh': S African Cannibal-Healer Sentenced to Life

However, the story has some other, morbid details: a probe was launched after a doctor from a local psychoneurological hospital recognised him, saying that Kondrashin had been a patient treated for schizophrenia. According to media reports, he had been in a psychiatric hospital for more than 10 years, after which he was released under the supervision of a psychotherapist.

Врач-вампир.

В штате челябинский больницы №11 работал терапевтом Борис Кондрашин, который убил в 1998 году своего сверстника и выпил его кровь. pic.twitter.com/lGXitLRoj5 — Владимир Кожевников (@v_kozhevnikov) February 1, 2019

​Ghoulish Story of Young Cannibal

In 2000, Boris Kondrashin became a defendant in a criminal case while still at school. The 16-year-old boy lived with his father, a psychotherapist and, according to friends, dreamed of working as a doctor. One day, after class, he invited a classmate over: he gave him a tranquillizer and killed him. Kondrashin then performed a ritualistic ceremony: he cut out the heart and an eye and placed them in formalin, and also squeezed blood from the victim and drank it from a specially prepared silver cup.

READ MORE: Flamethrower Found in House of Cannibal Corpse Guitarist After Arrest — Reports