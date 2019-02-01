Stranded Indian Actor Gets Foreign Minister's Help in Moscow

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian television actor was all praises for the swift action taken by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy officials in Moscow, who arranged a temporary passport for him at very short notice.
"Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad", wrote the actor on his Twitter handle.
I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad… thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help— Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019
The actor was detained by Russian immigration authorities upon his arrival at a Moscow airport because his passport was deemed improper as it was damaged.
I'm so so so thankful to the #indianembassymoscow @sushmaswarajofficial ji #indianembassy for helping me get a temproray passport here in #russiamoscow
