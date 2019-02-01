Stranded Indian Actor Gets Foreign Minister's Help in Moscow

Karanvir Bohra had to wait for over nine hours at the airport after Russian immigration officials said that his passport was damaged. Karanvir Bohra is in Moscow to attend the MacCoffee Bollywood Film Festival.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian television actor was all praises for the swift action taken by Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy officials in Moscow, who arranged a temporary passport for him at very short notice.

"Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad", wrote the actor on his Twitter handle.

I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad… thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

The actor was detained by Russian immigration authorities upon his arrival at a Moscow airport because his passport was deemed improper as it was damaged.