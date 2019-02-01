Google Pays $7,600 Fine for Failing to Comply With Russian Law - Watchdog

"Google has paid the fine. The money has been transferred", Ampelonsky confirmed.
Roskomnadzor fined the tech giant last week for failing to adhere to the law that had been passed in October, requiring all search engines to filter and block content from websites flagged as illegal in a special registry.
Earlier in January, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said he would be summoning a Google representative to the State Duma's security committee to discuss Crimea's status on Google Maps. The corporation, however
