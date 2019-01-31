Russian Patriarch Says Religious Split in Ukraine Contradicts God’s Will

"Nobody must create splits. Nobody must go against God's will. Nobody must preach one thing and call on the people [to stick to] it while, in reality, doing absolutely the opposite… If a church declares certain ideals and values, if priests, addressing their flock, teach about one thing, and then the church starts acting in a completely different system of values, — like what is happening now with the split in Ukraine, — this means that there is no grace in such a church organization", the patriarch said in the interview timed to the 10th anniversary of his enthronement.
READ MORE: 'Political Project': Putin Slams Kiev for Interfering With Ukrainian Church
According to the patriarch, the splits always sow malice.
"We actually see it: temples are seized there while priests are beaten. Can God’s word, God’s truth be spread through violence, deception, reliance on political forces? Can God’s will be spread through one or another political party? Never!" the head of the Russian Orthodox Church stated.
He also suggested taking "a closer look at what is happening to us", noting that "it will immediately become clear on whose side the truth is and where the God is".
All comments
Show new comments (0)