UK Embassy Confirms Deal With Russia on Visit to Suspected Spy Whelan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian authorities have agreed on a first British consular visit to espionage suspect Paul Whelan, the press service of the UK Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Russian authorities of the Russian Federation have agreed on a visit of the consular officers to the UK national detained in Moscow", the press service said. "The consular officers of the British Embassy are in the process of organising the visit".

Whelan's brother David said earlier in a statement that British diplomats are scheduled to make the visit on January 31.

"It will be the first meeting they've been allowed by the Russian government, who had initially deflected their request for access to Paul," he stated adding that Russian state investigators are interrogating his brother about the case and are scheduled to do so again on January 30 in the presence of his defence lawyers.

Whelan, 48, who also has Irish, Canadian and US citizenship, was detained on espionage charges in Moscow in December of last year. He has dismissed the charges and insists he came to Russia only to attend a friend's wedding.