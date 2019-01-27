Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Ok Please Stop: WATCH Moscow Dig Out From Huge Storm

Thousands of city workers and about 12,000 pieces of snow clearing equipment were deployed to the streets of the Russian capital on Saturday and Sunday after over a third of the expected snowfall for the month of January was dumped onto the city in less than 24 hours.

The storm dropped about 44 cm of snow on Moscow over the weekend, with meteorologists calling it the heaviest snowfall in 68 years and warning that more is yet to come.

The storm grounded dozens of flights at Moscow's three airports, and caused a rash of traffic accidents, mostly minor fender benders, and more serious multi-car pileups on roads going out of the city. Nevertheless, the city's transport infrastructure remained mostly unaffected, with the metro, bus service and suburban trains operating as normal, and no major power outages reported.

Muscovites have been posting images and videos of the winter wonderland on social media.

The city itself, meanwhile, has been working around the clock, with an army of workers armed with snow blowers and shovels complemented by some 12,000 pieces of snow clearing equipment assigned to the job.

Residents also managed to capture some amusing images from the storm, including everything from dogs big and small up to their heads in snow attempting to forge their way through, to a man riding a motorcycle custom-fitted with skies spotted whizzing his way through traffic.

The storm is expected to continue into at least Monday. Along with Moscow, much of central Russia has been affected.