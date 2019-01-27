Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Ok Please Stop: WATCH Moscow Dig Out From Huge Storm

The storm dropped about 44 cm of snow on Moscow over the weekend, with meteorologists calling it the heaviest snowfall in 68 years and warning that more is yet to come.
Muscovites have been posting images and videos of the winter wonderland on social media.
The city itself, meanwhile, has been working around the clock, with an army of workers armed with snow blowers and shovels complemented by some 12,000 pieces of snow clearing equipment assigned to the job.
Residents also managed to capture some amusing images from the storm, including everything from dogs big and small up to their heads in snow attempting to forge their way through, to a man riding a motorcycle custom-fitted with skies spotted whizzing his way through traffic.
The storm is expected to continue into at least Monday. Along with Moscow, much of central Russia has been affected.
