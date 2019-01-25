Canadian Diplomats Met Espionage Suspect Whelan at Prison in Moscow - Family

“He [Paul] met yesterday with the Canadian Charge d'Affaires, Stephane Jobin, and other Canadian consular staff at Lefortovo prison,” David Whelan said.
Whelan, 48, who also has Irish, Canadian and US citizenship, was detained on espionage charges in Moscow in December of last year. He has dismissed the charges and insists he came to Russia only to attend a friend's wedding.
