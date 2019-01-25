Canadian Diplomats Met Espionage Suspect Whelan at Prison in Moscow - Family

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian diplomats in Moscow visited Paul Whelan, who is currently in custody in Russia on espionage charges, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Friday.

“He [Paul] met yesterday with the Canadian Charge d'Affaires, Stephane Jobin, and other Canadian consular staff at Lefortovo prison,” David Whelan said.

The recent court hearing of the case of Paul Whelan ruled that his detention was lawful and refused to release him from custody. As his attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov specified to Sputnik that Whelan had found to be in possession of classified documents at the time he was detained.

Whelan, 48, who also has Irish, Canadian and US citizenship, was detained on espionage charges in Moscow in December of last year. He has dismissed the charges and insists he came to Russia only to attend a friend's wedding.

