WATCH Massive Fire in Apartment Building in Moscow Region

Emergency services have arrived at the scene to put out a fire that was caused by the blast, evacuating over 30 people from the building. There is currently no official information on the incident.
Addressing the situation, head of the regional department of the Russian Emergency Ministry Fedor Polshin stated that information about the explosion hadn't been confirmed.
В жилом доме в Балашихе прогремел взрыв pic.twitter.com/kyjB9sXXL3— Женевьева1743 (@genja1743) 24 января 2019 г.
⭕В Балашихе на последнем этаже многоэтажки прогремел взрыв, из-за чего частично обрушилась крыша. В здании начался пожар. pic.twitter.com/GBPN1FePRS— 📰Газетка (@FlexoUps) 24 января 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)