Moscow-Bound Aircraft That Changed Course During Flight Lands in Khanty-Mansiysk

According to the service FlightRadar, flight SU1515 departed from Surgut at 14.55 local time and was to land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 16.20 Moscow time. However, the plane changed course.

Russian airline Aeroflot has confirmed in its flight information display that the aircraft had landed. According to a Sputnik correspondent, at least 10 police crews are on duty near Khanty-Mansiysk Airport.

The correspondent further noted that the person who demanded to change the route during the flight was drunk. The flight crew managed to persuade the passenger demanding the change to land in Khanty-Mansiysk for refuelling.

"The crew managed to persuade the passenger to agree to refuel in Khanty-Mansiysk," the source said.

According to Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee, the man remained on board the plane.

"The attacker is still on board the plane," a NAC spokesman told Sputnik.

Initially, the NAC announced that "the person who hijacked the aircraft was detained", but a few minutes later clarified that this information was not confirmed.

The Ren TV broadcaster reported earlier that one of the passengers was armed and had demanded the flight change course.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW