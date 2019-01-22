Rescuers Begin Extinguishing Kerch Strait Tanker Fire - Marine Rescue Service

"Our vessel 'Spasatel Demidov' is extinguishing the fire," the spokesperson said.
As many as eight people have been reported missing following a fire that broke out on board two Tanzania-flagged tankers in the Kerch Strait, the Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik, amid a search and rescue operation.
According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on Monday during a transfer of liquefied natural gas from one vessel to another.
"Twelve were rescued, 11 bodies were discovered, nine went missing," Rosmorrechflot told Sputnik, specifying that a total of 32 people were on board the two tankers.
The agency had previously said that there were 31 sailors on board the vessels.
