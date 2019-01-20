Russian Space Corporation Ready to Design New Super Heavy Rocket – Director

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s space industry corporation Roscosmos is ready to design a new super heavy-lift rocket launcher, its director announced Saturday.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos posted photos from a meeting at the agency’s leading research institute for machine-building (Tsniimash) near Moscow, where the announcement was made.

В Центральном научно-исследовательском институте машиностроения — ведущем научном центре @roscosmos (г.Королёв) подтверждена готовность конструкторских и производственных коллективов ракетно-космической отрасли к реализации проекта создания ракеты-носителя сверхтяжёлого класса pic.twitter.com/PH2uNk6BoD — Дмитрий Рогозин (@Rogozin) January 19, 2019

"Space industry design and production bureaus have confirmed they are ready to implement the project to create a super heavy-lift carrier rocket," Rogozin tweeted.

A Roscosmos spokesperson told Sputnik last month that the rocket concept would be presented to the Russian government by January 15. The new rocket will be called Yenisei.

© Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov NASA Administrator Accepts Roscosmos Invitation to Visit Russia

Earlier Russia's space agency has proposed the creation of a constellation of remote sensing satellites dubbed the Sovereign's Eye ('Gosudarevo Oko').

"Today, we have presented a new project, which I consider extremely promising…On December 27, with the successful launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, we strengthened the constellation of Earth remote sensing satellites. We are now proposing a project called 'Sovereign's Eye', which would allow us to see the dynamics of any changes on Earth," Rogozin said, speaking to reporters on 18 December.

The Sovereign's Eye network would be aimed at improving the monitoring capabilities of civilian agencies, including Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations, and could assist in areas of the economy including agriculture and energy production.