Eight World War II artillery shells were discovered during construction work on the Leningrad highway in Moscow.

"When carrying out excavation work on Pulkovskaya Street, eight items similar to war shells were found," an emergency services representative told Sputnik.

© REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch/File Huge UK WWII Bomb Found in Berlin's Downtown to Force Mass Evacuation

According to him, the closest residential buildings are about 250 metres away. The area was cordoned off and sappers were called in to inspect the site.

In early January, in the Krivoy Rog Passage in the southern Moscow, during excavation work, an aerial bomb from the Second World War period was discovered.